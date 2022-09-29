Lydia Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,107.00 (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Lydia Finance has a market capitalization of $71,693.86 and $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lydia Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Lydia Finance Coin Profile
Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lydia Finance
Receive News & Updates for Lydia Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lydia Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.