Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MAC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.
Macerich Trading Up 5.7 %
NYSE MAC opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,191 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
