Maecenas (ART) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

Maecenas (ART) traded up 121.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $56,118.57 and approximately $16.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00160186 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

