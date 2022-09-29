MahaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $280,710.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

