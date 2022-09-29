MAI Capital Management Acquires 895 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $370.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.97 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

