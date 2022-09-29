MAI Capital Management Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.2 %

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

