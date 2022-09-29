MAI Capital Management Buys 569 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

FDVV opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

