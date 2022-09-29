MAI Capital Management Buys 688 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 61.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,090,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,590,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

