MAI Capital Management Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 1.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

