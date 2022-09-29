MAI Capital Management Purchases 5,263 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

