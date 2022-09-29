MAI Capital Management Purchases 866 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

