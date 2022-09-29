MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $381.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $369.34 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

