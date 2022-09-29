MAI Capital Management Sells 4,231 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,801,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

