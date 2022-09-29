Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 754.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

