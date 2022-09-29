Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Financial Comparison

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $289.05 million 8.96 $330.76 million $3.67 9.66 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.43 $5.99 million ($0.38) -55.97

Main Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 79.82% 11.67% 5.79% Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Main Street Capital and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Main Street Capital and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20 Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $44.11, indicating a potential upside of 107.39%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Portillo’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $5 million and $300 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

