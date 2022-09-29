MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $39.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

