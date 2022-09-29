Manchester City Fan Token Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00033463 BTC on major exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $131.20 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manchester City Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manchester City Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.