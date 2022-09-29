Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $99.45 million and $2.12 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.72 or 0.00256491 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is www.manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

