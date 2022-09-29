ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

ManTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $669.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ManTech International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

