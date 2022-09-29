ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,083,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

ManTech International stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $669.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

