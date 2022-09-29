MANTRA DAO Price Hits $0.0439 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MANTRA DAO is mantradao.com.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

