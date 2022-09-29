Maple (MPL) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Maple has a market cap of $67.06 million and $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.31 or 0.00088760 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maple

Maple is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

