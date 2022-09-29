Maple (MPL) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Maple has a market cap of $67.06 million and $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.31 or 0.00088760 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.58 or 0.99964949 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006661 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003453 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005590 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064681 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00080052 BTC.
About Maple
Maple is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Maple Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.
