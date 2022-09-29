Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $10.26. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 98,041 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

