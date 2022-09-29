Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.17 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.89. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$3.40.

Insider Activity

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,425. In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,746.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696.

About Marathon Gold

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.