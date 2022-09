Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) PT Set at $5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maricann Group Price Performance

Maricann Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Get Maricann Group alerts:

Maricann Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Maricann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maricann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.