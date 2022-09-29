Marlin Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $53.26 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,056 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0. The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Github Whitepaper “

