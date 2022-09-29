Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0072

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Masari has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $120,199.19 and approximately $12.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018501 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

