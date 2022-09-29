MASQ Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $89,872.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins. MASQ’s official website is masq.ai. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

