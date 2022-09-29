MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $70.78 on Monday. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

