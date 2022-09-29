MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCFT. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $358.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

