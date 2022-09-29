Mativ (NYSE:MATV) & Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Head to Head Analysis

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Nine Dragons Paper pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Mativ alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and Nine Dragons Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90% Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

85.6% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mativ and Nine Dragons Paper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.44 billion 0.51 $88.90 million $2.47 9.53 Nine Dragons Paper $9.30 billion 0.32 $1.07 billion N/A N/A

Nine Dragons Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ.

Risk and Volatility

Mativ has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mativ and Nine Dragons Paper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mativ beats Nine Dragons Paper on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services. It serves healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation, and filtration end-markets. The EP segment produces various cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for the tobacco industry. It also produces non-tobacco papers for various applications, such as energy storage and industrial commodity paper grades. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also distributes its products in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.