Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,540,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81,826 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,296,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 727,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

