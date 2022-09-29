MBE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $362.35 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.03 and its 200-day moving average is $410.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

