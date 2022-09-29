McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.46.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $348.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.