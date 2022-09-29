McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.46.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $348.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

