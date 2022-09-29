MDsquare Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TMED)

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the dollar. One MDsquare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MDsquare has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MDsquare

MDsquare’s genesis date was October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MDsquare is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare.

Buying and Selling MDsquare

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MDsquare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MDsquare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

