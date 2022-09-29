MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 108,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.