MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 53,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,159,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $218.75 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

