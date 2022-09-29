MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $73,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,920 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Up 4.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

