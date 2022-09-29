MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

