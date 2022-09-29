Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the August 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Media and Games Invest Price Performance

Media and Games Invest stock opened at 2.55 on Thursday. Media and Games Invest has a fifty-two week low of 2.55 and a fifty-two week high of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Media and Games Invest from €5.82 ($5.94) to €4.50 ($4.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Media and Games Invest

Media and Games Invest SE is an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.

