Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Mediclinic International Price Performance
OTC ANHGY opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Mediclinic International has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50.
Mediclinic International Company Profile
Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.
