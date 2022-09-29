MediShares (MDS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,454.00

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. MediShares has a total market cap of $636,600.00 and $12,454.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

