Melalie Achieves Market Cap of $182,353.26 (MEL)

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Melalie has a total market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melalie alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.39 or 1.00120033 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058753 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00080884 BTC.

About Melalie

MEL is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melalie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melalie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melalie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.