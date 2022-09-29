Memecoin (MEM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Memecoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Memecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Memecoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memecoin Profile

Memecoin was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Memecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

