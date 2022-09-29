Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 2% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00197711 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

