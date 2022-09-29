Meta (META) One Day Volume Tops $44,711.00

Meta (META) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Meta has a total market cap of $239,509.81 and approximately $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.07 or 1.00069771 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058132 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00080212 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is mstable.org. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

