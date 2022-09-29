Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.25 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $29.25 million and $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004628 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045846 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.01645537 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00035251 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.