MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $110.61 million and $85,654.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00145484 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.33 or 0.01811083 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00135667 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

