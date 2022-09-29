Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,493.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,774,459 coins and its circulating supply is 80,774,361 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.