Metaverse Index Trading Down 5.1% This Week (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Metaverse Index has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse Index coin can currently be bought for $30.03 or 0.00154600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse Index Profile

Metaverse Index’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 167,833 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

Metaverse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

